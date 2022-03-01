Liberia: Sen. Moye Donates Pick-Up to Suakoko City Corporation￼

Suakoko — Bong County Senator Prince Moye has donated a pick-up to the Suakoko City Corporation to enhance the activities of the institution and at the same time dedicated an office for the City Corporation.

The presentation of the pick-up and the dedication of the office of the corporation was done Sunday by the lawmaker's wife, Nancy Moye.

Suakoko is one of the oldest and most historical cities in Liberia's history. Madam Nae Suakoko, a great chief and warrior, fought for the liberation of her people.

The donation, according to the lawmaker, is intended to enhance the work of the corporation in maintaining a clean, green, and safe city.

Sen. Moye said he envisions a clean and healthy Suakoko City where waste generated are collected, processed and disposed in a sustainable and healthy manner, enhancing the quality of life of the people.

Sen. Moye said he believes in the ability of the City Mayor of Suakoko Francis Gbelawoe and will continue to work with him to ensure that city is clean.

Receiving the vehicles, Gbelawoe lauded Sen. Moye for the donation. He said the Suakoko City Corporation remains a strong partner to Sen. Moye evidenced by the level of cooperation between the organization and the lawmaker since his election as senator of the county in 2020.

Gbelawoe noted that the city corporation will continue to work with Sen. Moye, other leaders of the county, and organizations to improve the city.

The turning over ceremony was graced by leaders of the district, residents of Suakoko and members of the "Friends of Moye", a political group of the lawmaker.

The head of the "Friends of Moye" in Suakoko District, Robert Taylor, appreciated the lawmaker and said the donation of the pick-up would be a boost to the Suakoko City Corporation in keeping the city clean.

"We received a pick-up donated by Sen. Prince Kermue Moye Sr. to the Suakoko City Cooperation and dedicated a well renovated office for the City Cooperation as well. On behalf of the Senator, Mrs. Nancy Moye re-affirmed their overwhelming supports to Bong County at large. With Sen. Moye, Bong County will surely get better," he said.