Liberia: 10 Representative Aspirants Join PLP

Monrovia — Several representative aspirants from across various counties in Liberia have officially joined the People's Liberation Party (PLP) and pledged their full support towards imploring strategies and means to ensure the election of the party's Standard Bearer Dr. Daniel E. Cassell in the pending 2023 general and presidential elections.

The PLP was certificated as a full-fledged political party by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in December 2020.

The representative aspirants who joined the party include: Mr. Stephen Jayweh Toomay (District 1 - Grand Bassa county), - Mr. Bob K. Beah (District 1 - Rivercess county), Mr. Singbeh B. Siakor (District 6 - Bong county) and Mr. Teney G. Torpline (District 9 - Nimba county).

Others are: Mr. Moses T. Teah (District 3 - Rivergee county), Atty. Augustine Tebleh (District 2 - Grand Kru county), Mr. Wilmot Cherue (District 1 - Rivergee county), and Mr. Pyne Wallo (District 2 - Grand Gedeh county).

The rest are: Mrs. Ma-Nyannay Clinton (District 5 - Bong county), and Mr. Charles Momolu Bestman (District 1 - Grand Cape Mount County).

They were officially inducted and accepted by the party's National Secretary General and Standard Bearer representatively at a brief ceremony held at the PLP headquarters in Congo Town, outside Monrovia over the week end.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inducted members, Grand Gedeh County district # 2 Representative aspirant, Pyne Wallo, stated that they remain fully prepared and ready to galvanize the necessary support needed to guarantee the success of the party come 2023.

He said the new members will move in the various villages, towns and other areas to promote the party's vision to not only their supporters, but citizens of other political parties and candidates.

"We want to reassure this party that we, the aspirants have already begun and we will continue to promote the vision and mission of this party. As we continue to go into our communities to create awareness on our campaign, we will also be doing so for the election of our Standard Bearer Dr. Daniel Cassell".

He emphasized that though they are aspiring to represent their people in their respective districts, representative aspirants will continue "to represent the image of the PLP" in whatever they do and wherever they are.

Mr. Wallo used the occasion to urge hierarchies of the PLP to look towards their direction and provide the needed supports as they continue to maximize efforts to ensure the forward match of the party.

He commended the leadership of the PLP for welcoming and giving them a new political home ahead of the electioneering period.

Receiving the aspirants, PLP Standard Bearer Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, urged the new members to go beyond seeing the event as one intended to only join a political party to accomplish their political ambition.

He urged the aspirants to see the event as one that which commences their political struggle to help transform constituents in their respective districts and Liberia in general.

He emphasized that the mission and vision of the PLP is to liberate Liberia and its citizens, and those newly inducted into the party should get prepare and ready to accomplish this mission.

Dr. Cassell added that aspirants should also bear in mind that the decision taken to join the PLP is a "good cause" towards the redemption of the nation and the edification of the lives of Liberians.

He noted that though there will be tough times, those just joining the PLP should remain steadfast and prayerful in whatever they do.

"I want to welcome and accept you all as new members of the PLP. Each of you could have decided to join other parties-but you all decided to join the PLP. There is a reason to that; I believe. Let this day make a historic event in your political sojourn and lives".

"Let's keep at our breast the mission and vision of the PLP which is to liberate our people. There are times that the going will get tough; there's going to be time to eat and throw-I urge you to remember this day and what motivated you to join this fight and to also remember that this is a good cause. This is a very serious and significant battle both in the eyes of man and God".

Dr. Cassell urged the aspirants to be willing to stand up to embrace and find solutions to any conflict that may arise within the party.

He said conflicts are prevalent in all organizations and institutions and as such, the new members should not "run away from conflicts".

"If you run away from conflicts, you will only be changing the environment, but you will still meet up with conflicts anywhere you go".

He stated that collective strategies must be proffered to resolve and find solutions to conflicts within the political institution, noting that, "sometimes people get disenfranchised, but please exercise your patience".

He called on the aspirants not to see themselves as ones working for him as Standard Bearer of the party or any other executive, but for the betterment of Liberia and their respective constituents.

"The true meaning of being a public servant is to serve our people; with the power vested in me and with the spirit of the living God you are now new disciples of the PLP. You will go and utilize your various responsibilities by bringing about the changes needed in the lives of our people and our country and you will serve as agents of change. The transformation of our country and people will come to pass with your contributions, supports and inputs and the overall sweat and hardwork that you give".

Also speaking, the National Secretary General of the PLP, Mr. Daniel Gayou, expressed appreciation to the aspirants for selecting the PLP as their new political home.

He noted that the party is one whose ideology is to liberate the Liberian people from abject poverty and sufferings through the equity distribution of the country's resources.

"You could have aligned with other political parties, but you have chosen the People's Liberation Party to be your home. This is a party that welcomes every Liberian irrespective of your background and believes in inclusion through diversity. You have joined the struggle-this is not a milk and honey political party. This is a party of the disenfranchised. By joining us today, you have made history for yourselves. Go in your respective counties and work as if you have not worked before".