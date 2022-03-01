Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 35 New Infections Monday

NCDC noted that the latest data includes a backlog of 23 discharged cases reported in Akwa Ibom state from February 21 to 27, 2022.

With no fatality reported, Nigeria on Monday recorded 35 additional COVID-19 infections across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night shows that the country's infection toll has increased to 254,560 while the death toll remains at 3,142.

With no backlog of infections and discharges reported, the disease control centre stated that in Nigeria a total of 249,079 persons have now been discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the virus in 2020.

NCDC further noted that the latest data includes a backlog of 23 discharged cases reported in Akwa Ibom state from February 21 to 27, 2022.

FCT and Imo State also reported 35 and three community discharges respectively.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data reveals that Rivers State in the South-south came first on the log with 14 infections, followed by Imo State in the South-east with six cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported four cases, followed closely by FCT and Kwara State in the North-central, with three cases each.

The duo of Bayelsa and Plateau States also recorded two infections each, while Akwa Ibom State reported a backlog of a single case for February 23, 2022.

NCDC noted that four states: Abia, Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto, reported that no cases were recorded on Monday.