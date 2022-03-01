Ghana: IIAG Unveils New Logo, Website

The Institute of Internal Auditors Ghana (IIAG) yesterday unveiled its new logo, tagline and website in Accra.

The logo, which was adopted to develop a common IIA brand throughout the world, reflected the institute's modernisation, rich history and strengthened its identity and purpose.

The institute now has "elevating impact" as its new tagline from the previous one; "Knowledge through sharing" whereas its new website has been a consolidation of all others that represented the IIAG.

Unveiling the logo, Mrs Harriet AkuaKarikari, president of the IIAG, said the institute had not only rebranded its logo, tagline and website but also modernised its colours and communication to reflect its new identity.

She said the rebrand was to inspire members through a vast network of professionals with expertise, knowledge sharing, training and globally accepted designations.

"The profession is 'elevating impact' in organisations around the world by foreseeing risk and providing insight with the aim to drive action and success," she added.

MrsKarikari stressed that the institute also sought to have one voice and tone by being active, empowering, concise, inspiring, clear and confident in its messaging and vision moving forward.

"Furthermore, the institute is progressing, changing, evolving and therefore, adopting to the needs of members and the profession so our new look provides a fresh, clean and a confident feel without sacrificing any of IIAG's tradition," she noted.

Making a presentation on the rebranding of the institute, Mr Ebenezer Kwadwo Omari-Mireku, Chair, Research and Publications Communications, said the institute was focused on a pervasive future where it could contribute to problem solving, translate insight into action and connect with all facets of businesses.

Other pillars of the rebranded institute, he said, were to "train and equip; certify and guide; connect, foster and champion a common voice as well as enable and support practitioners to achieve highest standards."

He said moving forward, areas of standard copyright notice to publications, typography, pictures and images, stationery and templates would be paid attention to.

Mr Omari-Mireku reiterated the IIAG's resolve to empower internal auditors to accelerate value for money while ensuring the development and expansion of the practice of internal auditing.

Mr Joseph DakoraZumasigee, Vice President of the IIAG, in announcing a new strategic plan (2022-2023), highlighted areas including skills enhancement and knowledge sharing through training programmes and good corporate governance practices over the next year.

He said the institute would also establish its relevance through visible performance, and sell the institute effectively to stakeholders, encouraging members to rally behind the IIAG to deliver on better outcomes.