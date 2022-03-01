Ghana: Cherryfield Montessori School Celebrate 2022 Career Day

Cherryfield Montessori School at Pokuase, a suburb of Accra, on Friday celebrated its 2022 Career Day with students dressed in different uniforms to represent what the various companies, institutions and organizations stands for in the country.

The theme for this year's career day celebrationis, "The significance of uniform in our workplaces".

In an interview, the Chief Executive Officer for Cherryfield Montessori School, Ms.Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu said, the career day is being celebrated to educate students towards their future dream of work.

"This is very important because, we always make the students to wear the uniform without knowing why they wear the uniform. Why they choose a particular colour for a particular job. Why they designed it in particular way".

She pointed out that,the career day celebration was awake up call to the school and the teachers to educate students on why institutions, such as the security services, would wear a uniform and have a coat of arms including other features.

The career day celebration, she indicated, gave the students a sense of belonging and a form of safety likewise, a means of advertisement and at the same time, enhance the image of the organization.

Ms Dzifa Adzanu said, the career day also gave the student, a fair ideas about where they would have been, as far as their future job career was concerned.

Cherryfield Montessori School has activities like swimming, reading club, creative arts club, maths and science club, drama club, karate lesson and piano lesson.