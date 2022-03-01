Ghana: Babatokuma Chief Commends B/E Regional Minister

Techiman — The chief of Babatokuma in the Kintampo municipality, Nana Asaw Dramani Kabortor III, has commended the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu Gyan, for the introduction of social and economic policies and programmes in the area.

Nana Kabortor made these remarks when the leadership of Bono East Regional Association of Gonjas called on Mr Gyan, on Friday to officially congratulate him on his appointment and assumption of office.

The chief outlined some developmental interventions by Mr Gyan such as an advanced preparation to upgrade the Kintampo College of Health and Wellbeing to a university status and the development of Kintampo fuller falls.

Others were the preparation to make the region the rice capital of the country, establish Regional Security Village (RSV) to accommodate all the security agencies and construction of rest - stop for travellers.

Nana Kabortor thanked Mr Gyan and leadership of the region for locating the regional administration offices of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Kintampo.

The chief appealed to the Regional Minister to facilitate the creation of new administrative district within the Kintampo municipality, to ensure even distribution of development saying that our municipality was too big for governance.

"The leadership and members of the Association of Gonjas in the region will be delighted if a second cycle school is established around Kintampo - Babatokuma - Kadelso area of the municipality, " Nana Kabortor solicitated.

Mr Gyan expressed gratitude to the association for visiting him to congratulate and encourage him and provide suggestions towards the progress of the Bono East region.

The Regional Minister reiterated the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to spread development to every rural community in the country, to improve the socio-cultural development in the hinterlands.

He called for peaceful co-existence among tribes in the region especially Kintampo municipality adding that we cannot enjoy the full benefits of the economic programmes and policies when there is no peace.

"Tribes in our area have lived among themselves peacefully for decades devoid of tension, protests and clashes. Let us sustain our gains in our generation", Mr Gyan admonished.

The Minister urged residents of the region, especially the youth to resort to dialogue to address all forms of misunderstandings including chieftaincy and land disputes, in order to make the region attractive to tourists and investors.