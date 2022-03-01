Ghana: GRA Customs Division Exceeds 2021 Revenue Target

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Tema Oil Refinery Collection, has exceeded its 2021 revenue collection target of GH¢5.4 billion.

The Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Geoffrey Oduro Kwaasi, said the division collected an excess amount of GH¢2million, representing 4.2 per cent; attributing it to the hard work and commitment of collectors at the division.

Speaking at the outfit's end-of-year get-together and awards ceremony on Friday, MrKwaasi however, said their achievement was not without challenges as a result of a few misconceptions in the performance of their duties.

That notwithstanding, he expressed gratitude to the various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) and depots for their cooperation.

The event, graced by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, saw awards presented to officers that worked for the feat.

Senior Revenue Officer (SRO) Naomi Chartey, received the Sector Commander's Special Award for winning the World Customs Awards in 2021.

Other awards were Best Junior Worker (Male) which went to Samuel Arthur, Long Service which was received by Emmanuel Adjei while Vivian Ayorkor Laryea and Emmanuel SekohAnnorbah emerged Best Female and Male NABCotrainees, respectively.

The Best Senior Officer 2020 went to Johnson Kenneth Nassah while Ruth AbenaBiney was adjudged the Best Junior Worker (Female).

The Best Senior Officer 2021 award went to Moses Tetteh with Fuel Trade, GOIL and Tema Fuel Company winning the Stakeholders Awards to Bulk Oil Company, Outstanding Oil Marketing Company and Outstanding Depot, in that order.

Dr Abdul-Hamid commended the workers for their hard work, reminding them of their role of contributing to the growth of the country.

He said the impact of revenue collection on national development cannot be underestimated and persons who support government in that aspect must be recognized for the efforts.

"In the past month, all the debates about E-levy implementation should aver every Ghanaian's mind to the fact that, revenue is the backbone of our development. Everything including roads, Free SHS, agriculture, fertilisera nd others has to do with revenue mobilisation," Dr Abdul-Hamid stated.

He said public workers involved in revenue mobilisation could not go to sleep otherwise the country would collapse.

Government, he said, was grateful to revenue collectors for exceeding their targets and urged them to work the extra mile to develop the country.