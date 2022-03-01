Ghana: Danbort Unbeaten in Third-Tier Campaign

1 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Danbort FC on Sunday extended their winning streak in the Greater Accra second division (Zone 2) league after beating IBT FC 2-0 at the Nungua Presby Park.

First half goals from lead striker Jonathan Sowah and Mohammed Hafiz sealed victory for the former Nungua division one side, after dominating exchanges.

The visitors raised their game on resumption, controlled the midfield but failed to create decent chances.

Sunday's win ensured that Danbort remained unbeaten in the campaign after seven games - winning five, drawing two, banging 18 goals and conceding eight.

In a post-match interview with the Times Sports, Coach of Danbort Daniel Awuni, said his boys were determined to fight back to first division football.

"You saw the fight in them. Clearly, you could see they're determined to return to their division one status; but for now, we're taking it one match at a time," Coach Awuni, a former player of the team, stated.

His assertions were re-echoed by the Nungua side's Team Manager, James Nikoi Kotey, who was highly optimistic of qualifying for the Middle League at the end of the campaign.

"We have a good team that's capable of taking us to the glory days, once again. But we need to fight harder and get it right on the pitch to be able to make the dream a reality," he said.

