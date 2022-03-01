Ghana: Give Players Rest to Stay in Shape - Kotoko Coach

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has lamented the lack of rest for his players after the first round of Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.

That, he believes, could cause fatigue among the playing body and could hinder their resolve to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) trophy.

According to Coach Ogum, the players of Kotoko did not have enough rest after the first round break due to their outstanding match against their rivals, Hearts Oak.

Speaking after their 2-0 conquest of Dreams FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Dr Ogum said the players needed some days to rest to be in top shape and attributed their unimpressive first half showing against Dreams FC to fatigue.

"I think fatigue is setting into the team; that's why we had the poor start in the first half. We were, however, able to effect some changes to re-establish our rhythm against Dreams FC.

"The fans must know and sometimes understand that the team cannot deliver the beautiful football they are used to but the most important thing was that we won and that should make them happy."

He said the technical team was looking at ways to structure the team's training schedule to be able to give the players some rest."

The former WAFA gaffer expressed his admiration to the Cameroonian GPL top scorer, Frank Etouga Mbella.

"He has been extremely goof for us. His efforts and goal-scoring prowess has kept Kotoko at the top spot. Even though he had a poor first half against Dreams FChe managed to put two goals in the post against the impressive Dawu lads.

"He initially struggled because he was not getting the needed supplies in the first half, but typical of a good marksman, he just created one penalty and was able to convert and added one to give us the victory. We are happy about."

Kotoko is currently leading the GPL table chart with 40 points and still stands as favourites for the league trophy.