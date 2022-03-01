Ghana: Royal Anderlecht FC Aim to Bounce Back

Second division side, Tema Newtown Royal Anderlecht have vowed to bounce back when they host Accra Athletic FC in their match day one outstanding encounter to be played at the Tema Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The 2021 Zone 1A winners suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Ashaiman Revelation Football Club on Sunday in their seventh game of the season.

Assistant Coach, James Abbey nonetheless, blamed the defeat on the absence of some key players who are set to return for the next clash at home.

"It was unfortunate we did not get our best players to start the campaign but we are hoping to get the full squad to clinch all three points," he said.

He stated, the aim of the group was to qualify to play in the Division One League (DOL) and would do everything possible to get the full squad ready for their subsequent games.

Key players including Joshua Oninku, Michael Ansong, Gabriel Rockson, Patrick Attamah and Abraham Annan, he stated could be ready to feature in their subsequent fixtures.

"With all these players available, we would be ready to go all out for the three points and make a huge statement, especially on home grounds," he said.

He said their opponents are equally good and one of the toughest within the zone but victory remains the ultimate aim.

"They are very strong and very difficult to play but we have what it takes to grind our second win of the season," he said.

He urged their supporters in and around Tema New Town to come in their numbers to cheer the team on to victory.

Royal Anderlecht occupy the 11th position on the log with three points after seven games.