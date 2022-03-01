Ghana: PWDs Send Sos to Philanthropists, NGOs

Techiman — Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Techiman Municipality have appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), co-operative bodies and philanthropists to support them with gadgets to aid their mobility.

The items include wheelchairs for physically disabled persons, white canes, spectacles, specially designed mobile phones and braille for the visually impaired and arm clutches among other gadgets.

In an interview with Techiman-based Free FM on Friday, monitored by the Ghanaian Times, the municipal vice chairman of the Ghana Federation of Disabled (GFD), Mr Daniel Boakye, said most of their members need such logistical support urgently.

According to him, the items would enhance the movement of their members within the municipality and beyond, in order to help them contribute their quota to the economic development of the region.

The vice chairman said the federation has over 900 membership made up of the physical impaired, deaf and dumb, crippled and others with multiple disabilities.

Mr Boakye expressed worry about how only few members of the GFD have means of mobility, saying that "we will be happy if individuals and institutions both local and international, gift us with such items."

"Most PLWDs are left in the house daily because of the lack of mobility aids. Providing us with such equipments will enable their mobility," he appealed.

Mr Boakye further pleaded with authorities in the Bono East Region, especially road contractors, to attach more disability-friendly ramps in all public infrastructure.

The vice chairman also appealed to road contractors and engineers in the area to build lower height boards and walkways in the middle of roads, to enable PLWDs cross with ease.

He later implored members of GFD and other persons with disabilities who are not enrolled in formal education, especially the youth, to learn employable skill to better their living conditions.

"Parents and guardians must not feel shy to send their wards with disabilities to school. It is their fundamental human right to have equal access to education," Mr Boakye stressed.

The vice chairman admonished every person with disability in the country to join an association, in order to have a forum to share their capabilities and challenges, adding that "there is strength in unity".