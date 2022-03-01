Ghana: Attram De Visser Complete Accra City Stars Takeover

1 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, led by its president Godwin Attram has completed the process to take over Division One League (DOL) Zone 3 side, Accra City Stars.

Subsequently, Accra City Stars will be known as Attram De Visser Soccer Academy Sporting Club.

According to a press release signed by the spokesperson of the club, Nana Prempeh, the club has gone through due process at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and have been granted the authority to make changes.

"All the necessary documentations have been acquired from the Registrar General's Department to allow us effect the all-important change," the statement said.

"We are by this press statement with immediate effect also informing the GFA, the Division One League Board, the Competitions Department of the GFA and all other relevant stakeholders to address and refer to us in all correspondence as Attram De Visser Soccer Academy Sporting Club."

