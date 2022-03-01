Egypt: Egp 118mln Allocated to Finance Training Centers

1 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan announced that the Training and Qualification Fund has allocated EGP 118.347 million to finance training activities and centers.

Presiding over the board of directors meeting of the Training and Qualification Fund on Tuesday, the minister said that the fund has contributed to establishing a new training system to regulate the relationship between the private sector companies and their employees.

He further said that the ministry stands fully ready to cooperate with the private sector companies in providing the required vocational training in order to help the companies increase their productivity.

The minister added that the fund's main role lies in improving the quality of training nationwide.

