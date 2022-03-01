Egypt: Military Production Minister Meets Iraqi Delegation

1 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

State Minister for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi discussed bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Iraq with advisor to Iraq's interior minister Jafaar Saddam and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of electronic industries affiliated with the Iraqi Industry and Minerals Ministry along with a host of senior Egyptian officials.

Egypt highly appreciates its well-established ties with Iraq, said Morsi during the meeting, underling the importance of promoting cooperation between the military production companies and the various Iraqi bodies.

Morsi, meanwhile, shed light on technical, technological, manufacturing, and human capabilities of his ministry and its subsidiaries.

He further said that the Iraqi delegation paid a visit to a number of the companies affiliated with the ministry before holding this meeting in order to stand on the distinguished technological capabilities of military production companies.

Egyptian economy was resilient to the difficult conditions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, he further said.

The Iraqi official, for his part, hailed Egypt's pioneering role in the Arab nation, saying that its role is crucial in confronting terrorism and maintaining stability and security in the region.

He also expressed his country's aspiration to achieve a fruitful joint cooperation with Egypt in various industrial fields, praising the technical expertise and distinguished technological capabilities of the military production companies.

