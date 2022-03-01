Egypt: Emigration Minister Meets Egyptian Expats in Denmark

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram reviewed during a Zoom meeting Tuesday with members of Egyptian community in Denmark the role of her ministry towards Egyptian expatriates and meeting their needs.

The minister hailed the programs of holding meetings among the second and third generations of expatriates to post them on the challenges the homeland is facing as well as the achievements made by the Egyptian state.

The meeting also dealt with "Speak Arabic" initiative whose meetings are held annually in July in Sharm El Sheikh for Egyptian children abroad.

"The initiative aimed at raising awareness of expatriates about the Arabic language and Egyptian identity and culture," Makram had said.

They also discussed "Egypt Can" initiative which focuses on education as part of Egypt's 2030 strategy to achieve sustainable development by benefiting from the experiences of the Egyptian migrants.

The minister reviewed with the expats her ministry's efforts to fight illegal migration and put into force the "survival boat" initiative launched from Fayoum to help raise awareness about the dangers of illegal immigration.

MENA