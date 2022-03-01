Egypt: SCU Report - 957 Convoys Organized in 2021 to Serve Most-in-Need Villages

As many as 957 convoys have been dispatched to most-in-need villages as part of contribution by Egyptian universities to the "Decent Life" initiative in 2021.

A report by Mohamed Latif, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Universities (SCU) said the convoys offered health, environmental, veterinary, educational and social services to locals in the areas.

Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar Tuesday reviewed the SCU report, which clearly stated that the convoys were organized in cooperation with the "Decent Life" presidential initiative.

The report put the number of beneficiaries from the convoys at 517,114 citizens.

Abdel Ghaffar praised the role played by the Egyptian universities to implement the initiative, which aims to achieve comprehensive development in most-in-need villages at the educational, societal, health and economic levels.

The Egyptian universities will continue to organize development convoys this year in line with plans and programs designed to serve society and endorsed by the SCU, the minister said.

This is done in accordance with directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to activate the role of universities and higher education institutes in serving society and the environment, Abdel Ghaffar noted.

MENA