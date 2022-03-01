Egypt: Rashwan - Egypt Presents an Arab Model for Overcoming Crises and Making Progress

Journalist Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the State Information Service (SIS), confirmed that the role Egypt plays, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, towards the Arab nation and its issues has increased significantly in recent years, through activating the political and economic role towards Arab issues, and presenting the Egyptian example as a model for overcoming crises, and achieving stability and enhancing development. On the level of the Palestinian Cause, Egypt plays many roles and exerts constant efforts to revive the peace process, defend the rights of the Palestinian people, put an end to division and make reconciliation. Egypt is also keen on achieving economic and political stability in Lebanon to solve its current crisis. Moreover, Egypt continues its efforts and intense activity with all parties in Libya in order to reach a political settlement by holding elections. Egypt also exerts diplomatic pressure to stop regional interference in Libya. Egypt also supports the efforts of the Tunisian President to achieve the desired stability in Tunisia, follows closely the successive developments in the brotherly Sudan, supports the political institutions in Iraq by developing their political and economic relations, and follows up efforts to restore the unity and stability of fraternal Syria.

Rashwan said that Egypt had provided a realistic model for fraternal Arab countries to overcome crises and achieve progress and development, stressing the fact that the salvation is achieved by the unity of the peoples in confronting terrorism and extremism and protected the interest of the homeland before any other interests.

This came in the editorial of the ninth edition of the "Arab and Regional Horizons" periodical; a comprehensive political periodical issued by the Foreign Media Sector at the State Information Service.

The periodical provides an opportunity for researchers from Egypt and all Arab countries to publish studies, research and reports dealing with all Arab political, economic, social, media and cultural issues.

Its editor-in-chief is Mr. / Abdel Muti Abu Zaid, advisor for the Foreign Media Sector, the editing consultant is Dr. Muhammad Al-Saeed Idris, and the editorial director is Sahar Abdel Rahim. A number of Arab figures and authors contribute to the periodical, which is issued in hard and electronic copies. It is published on SIS website and is distributed free of charge in Egypt and throughout the Arab countries.