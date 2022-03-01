Egypt: Wazir Inspects Production Lines of Deal On 1,300 Passenger Coaches in Hungary

Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir and Egyptian Ambassador in Budapest Mohamed El Shennawy on Tuesday inspected the production lines of manufacturing 670 passenger coaches in the Hungarian factory of a Dunakeszi Járműjavító Kft, a partner of the Russian Transmasholding company.

The minister started his tour in the Hungarian factory with viewing a film on the production phases of the new coaches as part of a deal including the production of 1,300 passenger coaches that will be supplied to the Egyptian Railway Authority (ERA) as part of a national plan to upgrade the state's railway network.

The minister reiterated the importance of abiding by technical standards agreed upon in the deal to guarantee presenting distinguished services to passengers, adding that this deal is the biggest of its kind in the history of the Egyptian railway system.

Meanwhile, Transmashholding officials stressed their commitment to all articles of the contract with ERA, noting that this deal is a crystallization of fruitful cooperation with Egypt in the railway field.

MENA