Kenya: Govt Says 79 Kenyan Students Safely Out of Ukraine

Nairobi — The Ministry of Foreign affairs says seventy-eight Kenyans in the Ukraine have been evacuated to neighboring countries with one safely back home.

Through a statement, the Ministry indicated that 74 had crossed over to Poland, while two are in Romania, with another two in Hungary.

The Ministry reported that the government negotiated for unrestricted entry of Kenyans into the neighboring European Union (EU) states.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Honorary Consul in Kiev has been monitoring the developments in Ukraine, especially the wellbeing of Kenyan nationals who have been caught up in the conflict. We wish to inform you that so far all registered Kenyans in Ukraine are reported safe," reads the statement.

The Ministry however said that (4) Kenyans have shown no interest in leaving Ukraine citing personal reasons.

EU Member States bordering Ukraine had agreed to open their borders for Kenyans fleeing the conflict with Russia.

This followed negotiations with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau that took place on Friday.

The Ministry earlier released a statement that all the 201 Kenyans in the Ukraine are safe even as the Russian invasion continues.

Through a statement, the Ministry stated that there are 183 Kenyan students in the country and a further eighteen permanent residents.

The government advised Kenyan citizens living in Ukraine to consider leaving the country and stay away until further notice.

A statement from the Kenyan embassy in Vienna Austria, the nearest embassy to Ukraine further advised those wishing to stay to exercise increased caution.