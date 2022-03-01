Gambia: Real, Waa Banjul and Wallidan Contend for 1st Division League Title

Real de Banjul, Waa Banjul and Wallidan are contending for the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title following their stunning performance in the country's elite league campaign.

The trio is with 17 points each but Waa Banjul and Wallidan both played nine matches.

Real de Banjul played eight matches with a game in hand against Samger, who is brawling for survival in the first division league.

The city boys will affray to whip Samger to move three points clear in the country's elite league.

Samger will wrestle to shock Real de Banjul to better their status in the first division league.

Meanwhile, Marimoo and Elite United are both struggling in the country's premier league campaign after their woeful performance in the league campaign.

The duo must win their remaining league matches to avoid relegation to the country's second tier.

BK Milan climb to 3rd spot in 2nd Tier after triumph over Jam City