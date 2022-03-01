Gambia: BK Milan Climb to 3rd Spot in 2nd Tier After Triumph Over Jam City

BK Milan have climbed to third-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Bakau based-club defeated Jam City 2-1 in their re-scheduled week-ten fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho football field.

BK Milan netted two goals in the match to clasp the significant three points.

Jam City scored one in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

BK Milan now secured19 points after ten league matches.

Jam City remain 16th place on the country's second tier table with 8 points in 10 league outings.