Gambia: BK Milan Climb to 3rd Spot in 2nd Tier After Triumph Over Jam City

1 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

BK Milan have climbed to third-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Bakau based-club defeated Jam City 2-1 in their re-scheduled week-ten fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho football field.

BK Milan netted two goals in the match to clasp the significant three points.

Jam City scored one in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

BK Milan now secured19 points after ten league matches.

Jam City remain 16th place on the country's second tier table with 8 points in 10 league outings.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X