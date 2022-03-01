Gambia: TBL Awards Top 10 Outstanding Students

Trust Bank Gambia Ltd. has honoured the top 10 outstanding students from the recent grade 9 exams.

A total of 26,591 candidates sat to the 2021 GABECE.

This Millennium Award Ceremony was held at the Atlantic Hotel in Banjul on Friday and attended by the officials from the Bank, Education stakeholders and the parents.

Ngilan Senghore, the managing director of Trust Bank Gambia Ltd. (TBL) said the purpose of the event is to promote quality education and also to acknowledge and celebrate the achievement of hard working and deserving students in order to encourage generations coming to follow the positive footsteps.

Each student received a bank account with D10,000, a tablet and certificate of excellence.

The school with the highest number of awardees received D20,000: Methodist Upper Basic School. Suwadou Jammeh of Methodist Upper Basic received D8000 as the most outstanding student.

The Trust bank MD said that was part of the bank's corporate social responsibility activities to demonstrate the bank's magnanimity by reporting that they award a total of D315,0000 to 10 outstanding students from the grade 9 exams.

"These awards are a testament to the serious desire to create a positive social contribution in the field of education," MD Senghore noted.

According to her, the trend seems to have changed radically these days, as the role models and mentors are no longer the high achievers in academic pursuit.

Senghore said the celebration of their academic excellence will motivate them to keep striving for excellence and encourage others to emulate and aspire to attain excellence.

"We have been holding this award ceremony for nearly two decades now," she said, while pointing out that education plays a pivotal role in the formation of their personalities and achievement of their success.

She noted that the boys have worked so hard this time around to realise their potentials and have done well as a result. She, however, acknowledged that over 55 percent of students who sat the exams were female and worth celebrating.

Trust Bank boss said the competition is getting more intense and a stark contrast to when it used to be dominated by few schools.

"We have recently seen other schools such as Malada Upper School, Wordsley Upper Basic School, Sangajorr Basic Cycle School, Ann Marie Javouhey, Yalding Upper Basic School, Kunkujang Keitaya Upper Basic School and Old Yundum Upper Basic School making the list," she stated.

Suwadou Jammeh, awardee student on behalf her colleagues, thanked Trust Bank Gambia Ltd. for the initiative. She promised that they would continue with their hard work that they started from the Upper Basic to the Senior Secondary School for their own well-being and the betterment of the country.

The students that benefited from the award are: Suwadou Jammeh, Methodist Upper Basic, Salieu Njie of St. Therese's Upper Basic, Musa Tamba of St. Peter's Upper Basic, Bubacarr Baldeh, of Anne Marie Javouhey Upper Basic, Ibrahima Faal, of Methodist Upper Basic, Pateh Bah, Kunkujang Keitaya Upper Basic, Yusupha Kandeh, of Malada Upper Basic, Baba Samura, of Brikama Upper Basic, Khadija Jammeh, of Wordsley Upper Basic and Ida Sonko of Brufut Upper Basic.