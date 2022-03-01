Gambia: Ferries to Introduce E-Ticketing System in March

1 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Lamin Jawara, the general manager for the Gambia Ferry Services (GFS), has announced that GFS will introduce electronic ticketing system at its terminals in March 2022 to digitalise the system.

"The other service we want to introduce is e-ticketing system which will be launched in March 2022. We are currently working in finalising the application (APP) and after that, it would go through testing before deployment," Jawara told journalists recently in a presser at Banjul ferry terminal.

GM Jawara said this service would enable ferry customers to receive quick response (QR) code on their smart phones upon purchasing tickets from ferries and revenue controllers would scan the code to authenticate the tickets.

Speaking further, he said customers without smartphones will receive short message service (SMS) with a number which officials will use to authenticate the ticket.

An e-ticket carries the same information as a paper ticket. The major difference is, an e-ticket is located in a computer database instead of the passenger's suitcase.

Electronic ferry ticket has virtually replaced traditional paper ticket in the majority of harbours and ferry lines around the world.

The principal advantage of the e-ticket is the fact that it reduces booking expense by eliminating the need for printing and mailing paper documents.

Another advantage is that it eliminates the possibility of critical documents getting lost in the mail. It is also more secured than paper ticket because paper ticket could be lost at any time.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X