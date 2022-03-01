Gambia: Tijan Jaiteh Receives Sports Ambassador Award

Retired Gambian professional player, Tijan Jaiteh was over the weekend honoured with Goodwill Ambassador for Sports Award during the 4th edition of CFM EW awards night and gala held at the Kunta Kinteh Beach Hotel in Kololi.

The award ceremony, which was organised by Dijibonket Foundation and their affiliates was meant to recognise and honour people through their hard work and efforts towards the development of their areas of work and profession.

Ndey Binta Goudiaby, CEO of Dijibonket Foundation said her main aim of establishing the foundation is to help those in need for them to sustain themselves when the need arises.

According to her, the award given to Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh is in recognition of his contribution towards the betterment of humanity.

"By granting you this noble award, we would like to celebrate with you the positive impact you made in changing the lives of many people," she told Tijan Jaiteh while handing him the award.

Receiving the award, Ambassador Jaiteh expressed delight to be honoured again for his efforts towards the development of sports in the country.

"I am very much happy to be given a sports ambassadorial award by an organised group. This is another achievement in my career towards my efforts to the development of sports in the country."

He added that the award is not a gift but a recognition of his efforts towards his hard work in the country at large.