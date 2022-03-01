Rwanda Commended for Peacekeeping Operation in Cabo Delgado

The Presidents of Zimbabwe and Botswana have given a thumbs up to Rwanda's military operations in Mozambique to drive out Islamic insurgents from the Cabo Delgado province.

This was communicated in a statement issued after Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa and Botswana's Eric Masisi's meeting in Zimbabwe over the weekend.

"The Heads of State expressed their gratitude to His Excellency Paul Kagame, of the Republic of Rwanda, for the deployment of Rwandan troops to Cabo Delgado to assist in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism," reads the statement in part.

The joint communique released after the Zimbabwe - Botswana Bi-National Commission meeting in Victoria Falls #Engagement #SADC pic.twitter.com/ABdiV75MP6

-- Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) February 25, 2022

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi had also lauded Rwanda's military efforts in Cabo Delgado and thanked President Kagame for having quickly understood his country's need for help and acted accordingly to help thwart a threat posed by terrorists.

At the request of Maputo, Kigali on July 9, 2021, deployed troops to Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilize the area and restore state authority.

Rwandan troops work hand in hand with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from SADC, in the fight against Islamic terrorists.

After driving out insurgents from the area last year, Rwandan and Mozambique forces have embarked on operations that include repatriating civilians to their homes so they continue with their normal lives.

More than 40,000 of the city's residents have returned and settled in after Rwandan and Mozambican security forces secured the area.