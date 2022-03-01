Namibia: Ongwediva Launches Dog Safety Campaign

In response to an increase in dogs attacking residents, the Ongwediva Town Council has launched an educational campaign to sensitise residents to safety around dogs.

The town council has recorded five dog-bite cases in the past two months.

Council spokesperson Jackson Muma says the council last week held a consultative meeting to engage dog owners on how to handle the animals and to consult the public on the issue.

He says the meeting marked the beginning of an educational campaign, which will run until the end of April.

It was agreed that regulations on the handling and control of dogs, which have been presented to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, should be expedited to be enforced as a matter of urgency, Muma says.

He says the campaign seeks to improve both dog owners' and other residents' understanding of the importance of the safe and peaceful coexistence with dogs.

The council resolved to strengthen collaboration with other stakeholders to address the issue of dogs' health and the prevention of diseases.

Stakeholders include the Oshana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the police, state veterinarians and the community.

The council further plans to teach children not to throw objects at dogs.

"Signs should be erected at places where food is being handled for people not to feed dogs. This should be used as a deterrent to stray dogs coming to town in search of food.

"Although residents are demanding that stray dogs be put down as a matter of urgency, the council strongly believes this should be the last resort," Muma says.