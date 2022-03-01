Namibia: Corporates' Declare Support for MTC's 'We Race Together' Initiative

Six corporates, namely Shoprite, Namib Mills, Erongo Marine Enterprise, Bipa, Namport, and Namibia Airport Company on Tuesday made the first wave of entities to back and support MTC's "We Race Together" initiative.

These companies have joined hands to demonstrate a culture of working together in addressing common social issues in society, for it is through unity that meaningful and positive social change is achieved to ameliorate the lives of men and women.

Namib Mills, Shoprite, and MTC have registered their participation in the most anticipated event with an amount of N$120,000 each, Erongo Marine Enterprise N$90,000, while BIPA, Namibia Airport Company and Namport aided the course with N$30,000 each.

The innovative "We Race Together" initiative under the annual MTC Knockout Project umbrella is driven towards nation-building, and inculcate a culture of unity, while raising funds for a yet to be announced charity course.

MTC's Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, thanked and appreciated all the corporates that came on board, and challenged more to register their participation in the project with a fee of N$30,000 per participant.

Additionally, Ekandjo said "the practice of operating silos and solely focusing on bottom-line of accumulating profit, while ignoring pertinent social issues that affect the people - who support our businesses - is ancient, and fall short of best corporate practices. The time is ripe that we come together to address some of these shared common social problems. We therefore would like to thank the corporates that joined us on the We Race Together project thus far and call on more to do so. We have reached out to several companies and individuals and will continue

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

to invite more to register their participation, for we believe that more is always merrier."

The "We Race Together" project will bring together over 140 personalities from across Namibia and from all walks of life, to race together in a 4×100 metre relay. The event is slated to take place at the Independence Stadium on 23 April. These personalities will be teamed together to make a relay team of 4 persons and will receive two months of professional training from world-class Namibian coaches. These teams will participate in various qualifying hits and the teams that qualify for the final will have the honour to race against two world-class teams with the first consisting of Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi, Frank Fredericks and Helaria Johannes and the other team consisting of Johannes Nambala, Johanna Benson, Ananias Shikongo.

L-R:Annemarie Schullenbach (BIPA), Heikeh Coerecius (Namib Mills), Patricia Hangula (Shoprite), Tim Ekandjo (MTC), Dan Kamati (NAC), John Ekongo (MTC), Diago Talaya (Namib Mills).