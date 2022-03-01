Namibia: Oshakati Residents Introduce 'Curfew' to Combat Crime

RESIDENTS of the upmarket Oshakati suburb Extension 16 have allegedly introduced a curfew to curb increasing incidents of crime.

Oshakati local authority councillor Jerobeam Ndaamohamba said the curfew starts at 23h00.

He was speaking at a monthly council meeting on Wednesday, and responded to comments by the chairperson of the management committee, Hofeni Mutota, who said residents requested that a fence be erected around the suburb to control the movement of people and stray animals.

Ndaamohamba, who also resides at Extension 16, said residents hired a security company to deal with those found loitering there at night.

"I am from that area... those people must come here [to the council] and explain how they work. There were two incidents where people were beaten up and ended at a police station," he said.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said he was not aware of the curfew at Extension 16 or cases of those allegedly having been beaten up there.

"Maybe they did not open cases with the police, that's why it was not reported to us," he said.

However, attorney general Festus Mbandeka told The Namibian yesterday that a legal curfew can be introduced in terms of provisions under the state of emergency or regulations made under health protocols.

"There ought to be a law that allows them to do that, but I don't believe it [curfew] can be done by an individual," he said.