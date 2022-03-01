Namibia: Schools Short of 4,500 Classrooms Countrywide

1 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

THE education ministry is facing a shortage of 4 479 classrooms for both secondary and primary schools.

The ministry's deputy executive director, Edda Bohn, told The Namibian on Friday that the current budget allocation may not be enough to solve the shortfall.

"Yes, we do have the development budget to solve this problem but it is often not enough to address all the needs at once," she said.

She said the ministry is constantly in communication with the regional education heads to stay abreast of the situation on the ground.

"Plans are drawn up, [cost estimates done] and budgeted for. Resource limitations also dictate priorities and often have adverse effects," she said.

Bohn said the ministry has also drawn up a comprehensive infrastructure plan to deal with the shortage of classrooms on short-, medium-and long-term targets.

This plan is used to source funding and in the long run, address the dilemma," she said.

