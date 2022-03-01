South Africa: Safa Appoints Ntloko New Head of Communication

Ntloko takes over from Dominic Chimhavi who is now Head of Stakeholder Relations.

Ntloko is a veteran journalist who has spent over two decades covering Sports, News and Finance among others.

He has worked for several titles at media company Arena Holdings and is a former Sports Editor at Business Day.

He was until his appointment, the Digital Sports Editor at Arena and has won numerous journalism awards over the years.

He joins SAFA with a wealth of experience and hopes to use it to contribute to the continued growth of the Association.