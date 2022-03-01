Namibia: Ondangwa Gets New Taxi Rank

1 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

THE Ondangwa Town Council is constructing a N$500 000 new taxi rank at Omwandi.

Petrina Shitalangaho-Mutikisha, the council's spokesperson, said the taxi rank would be a modern standard loading zone.

Shitalangaho-Mutikisha told The Namibian on Friday that the current loading zone is old and in a poor state, hence the decision to construct a new one.

"The Omwandi taxi rank has been in bad condition for years, and there has been chaos and robbery, especially of people using the medical centre and shops surrounding the loading zone.

"Taxis have been loading customers too close to the road, which poses a risk to pedestrians and customers, while at the same time blocking the way for other motorists using the road to Oshikango," she said.

She added that the new taxi rank would have demarcated loading and offloading lines.

The construction of the new taxi rank started last month and is expected to be completed next month.

