Namibia: Helao Nafidi to Auction Off Defective Houses

HELAO Nafidi Town Council will allocate new plots to homeowners who bought poorly constructed council houses at Engela-Omafo Extension 1.

During the 2017/2018 financial year, the council constructed houses for low- and middle-income earners to address the housing shortage in the town.

However, shortly after the houses were allocated to the owners, they started developing huge cracks due to poor workmanship.

The council intends to auction off the cracked houses, which pose the greatest risk to the homeowners.

In a letter dated 14 February, chief executive officer Inge Ipinge informed the affected homeowners to hand over their keys to the offices of the council, as their houses would be auctioned off soon.

Ipinge said the affected homeowners will be allocated new erven, where they will be expected to build their own houses within six months of allocation.

"The council intends to auction off the cracked houses soon. You may be allocated an erf elsewhere at Helao Nafidi town that you will be expected to construct within six months, otherwise the plot will be reverted to the council. Hence, kindly indicate your interests in getting an erf allocated to you somewhere else in town or not," said Ipinge in the letter.

It was previously reported that the council has decided to auction off the houses after receiving several complaints from the homeowners.

The town's mayor, Darius Shaalukeni, told The Namibian that the council has resolved to auction off some of the 65 defective houses because it has no funds to renovate them.

Seven houses are expected to be auctioned off this year, Shaalukeni said.

The two- and three-bedroomed houses were constructed from the council's coffers and sold to first-time buyers.

About 55 of these houses do not have water and electricity installed.