Africa: Designation of Isis Organizers and Financial Facilitators Based in South Africa

1 March 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is working with our African partners, including South Africa, to dismantle ISIS financial support networks on the continent. Today, the United States designated four ISIS and ISIS-Mozambique (ISIS-M) financial facilitators in South Africa. Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga, and Peter Charles Mbaga are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters, among others.

ISIS members and associates in South Africa are playing a role in facilitating the transfer of funds from the top of the ISIS hierarchy to branches across Africa. Those designated today have provided financial support or served as leaders of ISIS cells in South Africa. ISIS and ISIS-M are distinct and separately-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTOs) under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended.

ISIS has attempted to expand its influence in Africa through large-scale operations particularly in areas where government control is limited. ISIS branches in Africa rely on local fundraising schemes such as theft, extortion of local populations, and kidnapping for ransom as well as financial support from the ISIS hierarchy.

We are taking today's action to further disrupt and expose key ISIS and ISIS-M supporters who raise revenue for ISIS and exploit South Africa's financial system to facilitate funding for ISIS branches and networks across Africa.

