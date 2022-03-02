Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Gets Semicolon Wrist Tattoo

1 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIENNE Madam Boss recently got a semicolon tattoo inked on her wrist.

The symbol used in mental health advocacy is inspired by global non-profit organisation Project Semicolon. The organisation provides support to people suffering with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

In mental health advocacy matters the semicolon represents a decision to move forward with life and not end it just as authors use it to continue a sentence.

Madam Boss showed off her new tattoo in a series of Instagram posts.

