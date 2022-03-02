Zimbabwe: Misred Launches New Talk Show

1 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Lisa Nyanhongo

MEDIA personality MisRed born Samantha Musa has launched a new talk show titled The Tea with MisRed.

The web series airs March 1 and will broadcast every Tuesday at 1800hours CAT on digital platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

She shared a teaser of the first episode of The Tea with MisRed featuring local musician and fashion designer, Feli Nandi.

MisRed said the show "tells as many stories of our beautiful teapot country and it's people" through conversations on social commentary, wellness, current affairs among others.

The show is produced by the Eleven Dogs Inc. In collaboration the ZiFm Drive Time host.

In May 2021 MisRed launched her debut book titled 'Be Faithful To Your Happiness'.

