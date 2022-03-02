Nigeria: Morgan Freeman Announces Davido's London's 02 Arena Concert

This is the first time the respected actor known for his distinctive would voice a project for any Nigerian act or brand.

In anticipation of his fourth album release, 'We Rise By Lifting Others,' Nigerian hitmaker, Davido, is set to headline a concert at the prestigious London 02 Arena on Saturday.

The singer, on Monday, released a promo video of his forthcoming concert, which legendary American actor Morgan Freeman voiced.

Referring to Davido's music prowess and strides, Freeman, in his signature voice, said, "We rise by lifting others. This is part of his (Davido's) legacy. Everything he does is for this purpose. This music is a way of not just inspiring people but lifting them. We rise by lifting others join Davido as he shuts down London 02 Arena. Join the live stream exclusively on UDUX".

Freeman is known for his various roles in a wide variety of film genres.

He has received multiple accolades throughout his career spanning over five decades, including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Davido is expected to have a sold-out concert at the London O2 arena while his fans will have the opportunity to stream his music live on UDUX.

Since bursting into the music scene in 2012 with "Dami Duro," the pop star has not slowed down; cementing his place in our hearts and minds over the years with hit songs such as "Fall," "If," "Gobe" "Jowo" "Aye" and many more.

As he returns to the O2 Arena in London for the first time in three years, the 29-year-old performer will hope to entertain a live audience of 20,000 people.

Strategy

The concert will reach millions more in Nigeria and around the world through a partnership with MTN and uduX, the subscription-based music store and streaming service platform.

The sponsors say they will bring one of the most awaited concerts of 2022 to mobile screens.

Part of the content to be served to subscribers includes behind-the-scenes footage, dressing room banter, and rehearsal sessions as they occur in real-time at the O2 Arena in London.

In addition, the free live stream of this concert will be exclusive to MTN subscribers.

Recall that in December 2021, MTN Nigeria delivered a first-of-its-kind partnership with indigenous music streaming platform uduX for MTN customers to enjoy Wizkid's Made in Lagos tour at the 02 arena.

Davido fans will get a chance to join the all-inclusive experience by simply clicking