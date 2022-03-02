Kenya: Wanjigi Detained at the DCI After Presenting Himself Over Illegal Firearms Possession

Nairobi — Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was on Tuesday detained at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters over illegal firearms in his possession.

According to sources close to him, this was after he presented himself following summons and after the deadline which had been extended for him to surrender the weapons expired.

"Yes, it is true, he went by himself to the DCI headquarters. He was honoring summons given over the issue of the forearms," the source stated.

The DCI had given businessman Wanjigi 72 hours to surrender 11 firearms and 485 ammunitions he is holding illegally failure to which he will be arrested.

The investigative agency later on extended the deadline for him to comply by 96 hours.

In a letter to Wanjigi, the DCI agency said that their investigations had established that is in possession of firearms and ammunitions that are deemed to be illegally held.

"This criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 (10) Firearms of different makes and description as described below and which act of possession is in contravention of the Law as on 5th December 2018 the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang'i gave a Moratorium for Mandatory Vetting of Civilian Firearms Holders," said Kuria Obadiah a Superintendent of Police attached to the DCI's serious Crime Unit.

"Since then, there has been no indication or evidence of you having attended the said Mandatory Vetting as required by the Cabinet Secretary," he added.

Some of the firearms that Wanjigi is supposed to surrender include a Glock, Ceska pistol, Shot gun, Glock 19, CQ and a Gilboa.

The DCI further said that Wanjigi had refused to appear before the Firearm Licensing Board for vetting on November 26 last year.

"On the 17th of January 2022, while officers of this Directorate were conducting Investigations into a Land matter and in which you were a person of interest, they encountered an illegally armed person within the compound of Kwacha Group of Companies where you were holed up. The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard,' the agency said.