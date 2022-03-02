Nigerian, Egyptian Armed Forces, Major Players in Africa - Defence Chief

The Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Egyptian Armed Forces are major players on the African continent.

"Egypt and Nigeria are major players on the African continent and a meeting by both parties should be for the interest of the continent," Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Ayo Jolasinmi, said on Tuesday in Abuja.

He spoke as representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, at the opening of the second Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting of both forces at Nigeria's Defence Headquarters.

Jolasinmi said that the two armed forces had demonstrated the willingness to further strengthen existing diplomatic and defence collaboration mooted during the maiden meeting in Cairo in 2021.

According to him, Nigeria and Egypt have nurtured cordial diplomatic relationship and shared experience in the fight against insurgency and other forms of crimes bedevilling the two.

He said that agreement reached at the first meeting including training of special force personnel, air defence, defence industries and military museum, had been fully achieved.

He also identified medical, engineering, equipment maintenance, counter- Improvised Explosive Device as other areas of collaboration that could be harnessed by both militaries.

"Nigeria and Egypt have over the years developed some form of relationship and bond which is significant, thus, it has dovetailed into the conference on military cooperation between the two armed forces.

"The roundtable discussion will also strengthen the issue of intelligence sharing as well as finalising and signing of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding," he said.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Salah, Egyptian Assistant Minister of Defence for International Relations, said the conference would further improve the objective of military cooperation between the two countries.

Salah, also leader of the Egyptian delegation assured the Nigerian Armed Forces that Egypt would support the country in addressing its security threats.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria