Kenya: Two Men Jailed for 50 Years for Trafficking Marijuana

1 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Two men have been jailed for 50 years by Wajir Court for trafficking in narcotics.

The convicts Mohammed Oloo and Abraham Hassan were handed the sentence after they were caught ferrying a consignment of bhang worth Sh21 million last year.

Senior resident magistrate Mugendi Nyagah also slapped them with an alternative fine of Sh63 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Sunday that the two were intercepted at Athibool in Wajir county, ferrying 700kgs of the illegal drug to Nairobi April 2021.

"The lorry ferrying the consignment had been divided into compartments at the top, where the drug disguised as bags of cement was carefully concealed," the DCI said in a statement

The agency further said that second accused person Abraham Hassan who did not show up for the hearing was sentenced in absentia and his Sh1 million bond forfeited to the State.

"Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was issued and detectives have launched a manhunt for him," the agency said.

The DCI stated that the owner of the lorry that was used to transport the drug has been given 14 days to explain why the vehicle should not be forfeited to the state.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X