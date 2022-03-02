Kenya: Jumia Consumers to Enjoy 50% Discount During Food Festival

1 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Jumia consumers will enjoy a 50 percent discount on diverse cuisines from across the country during Jumia Food Festival Campaign which will take place from 1st to 13th March.

The campaign is organized in partnership with local restaurants like Nyama Mama, Malindi Dishes, and Agulu Lounge as well as blue-chip international restaurant chains such as KFC, Java, Artcaffe BurgerKing, and Pizza Inn.

"With more popular food vendors and increased mobile and internet penetration in the country, customers are now more than ever tapping into online shopping platforms such as Jumia Food to save time and money. We are happy to partner with restaurants like Mombasa Swahili dishes, Pwani dishes in Dala, Kisumu, Chicken Baristo in Nakuru, Blue Lounge restaurant in Eldoret, and many more to bring our customers their favorite delicacies to their doorstep." Said Betty Mwangi, Jumia Kenya CEO.

Customers who will participate in the Food Festival campaign will get deals from hundreds of restaurants and also benefit from free delivery options from supermarkets, and water & gas cylinder refill services.

"Consumers will also enjoy free delivery during Food Festival campaign, and most important is that Jumia Food will continue to support businesses in the ecosystem." Added Betty.

The company aims to also expand its vendor network for Jumia Food to meet the increasing demand from customers. Last year, Jumia Food doubled its presence in Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Kiambu.

