Kenya: Police Looking for House-Help Implicated in Death of Employer's 6yr Old Son

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi have launched a man hunt for a house girl in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy she was looking after in Nairobi's Dandora area.

According to a police report, the suspect, Peris Njeri, is said to have taken the deceased to Mama Lucy Hospital with serious burns on his legs and buttocks and left him at the health facility.

The victim's father, James Ndungu Kamau told police that his wife went to Saudi Arabia in November last year, leaving behind their two sons including the deceased under the care of the suspect.

"On 27/2/2022 at 3.00pm, one James Ndungu Kamau, reported that his wife namely Maureen Njoki, went to Saudi Arabia in November last year, leaving behind their two sons aged between 6 and 7 years old respectively, under the care of a house girl namely Peris Njeri, who resides within Kwa Maji area in Mowlem," police said.

They added "He got information that one of the sons was sick and he went to inquire at Mama Lucy hospital, where he was shocked to find the body of his younger son namely David Gakuo Ndungu in the hospital mortuary, with severe burns on both legs and buttock,"

Police say that the six-year-old succumbed to the injuries two days later while undergoing treatment.

The victim's body is currently lying at the Mama Lucy hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.