Kenya: Police Probing Incident Where Man Collapsed and Died While With Girlfriend in Kilimani

1 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police are investigating an incident in which a man collapsed and died in an apartment moments after he had checked in with his girlfriend in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

According to a police report, "the 40-year-old man had checked into the apartment along Kindaruma Road with a woman last evening at about 6 pm when she ran out minutes later saying he had collapsed and died."

Police visited the scene with paramedics who confirmed the death before moving the body to the mortuary.

Elsewhere in Vietnam slums, Embakasi, a body of a man was found in his house long after he had died.

Police say they do not know the cause of the death and a postmortem exercise is planned to establish that.

