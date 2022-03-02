Kenya: Ruto, Mudavadi Meet Nebraska Governor to Benchmark on Tech-Driven Agriculture

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has held talks with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (Republican) at the beginning of his 10-day oversees tour during which he is set to hold high-level meetings and give public lectures on his bottom up economic model.

Ruto who is accompanied by Second Lady Racheal Ruto, his ally in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), two UDA-leaning Governors and a host of other senior party figures discussed the place of innovation and technology in improvement of agriculture and food security.

"Innovation, the adoption of modern technology and the latest scientific research can radically improve our agricultural sector, guarantee food security and alleviate hunger," he said on Tuesday.

"In addition, it will provide surplus produce to earn farmers income. This is what we believe in; investing in people," Ruto added.

Other ranking UDA members who accompanied Ruto are renown economist David Ndii, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, Kwale's Salim Mvurya, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Kandara MP Esther Wahome.

The Deputy President also met agriculture and natural resources scholars at Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln, University of Nebraska, in a separate meeting.

The Deputy President left the country on Sunday morning for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom where he will also meet Kenyans in the Diaspora.

In Washington, the Deputy President is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council Advisor.

In London, Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.