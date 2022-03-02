Kenya: More Stable, Secure Internet for Kenya as It Is Set to Host Mega Data Centre

1 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenya's internet speed is set to be more stable, faster, and secure following confirmation by a global non-profit organization The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) that the country will host one of Africa's biggest data center.

Nairobi's hub will be among the firms' four centers which will among others, reduce the time it takes for a website to load, particularly when there are spikes in Internet usage.

"The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will install and manage two new ICANN Managed Root Server (IMRS) clusters in Africa, one of which is confirmed to be in Kenya. This is ICANN's first-of-its-kind investment in Africa" the firm said in a statement.

Besides, the centers are aimed at reducing the impact of a potential cyberattack on the continent.

"Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) cyberattacks work by overwhelming servers with a flood of queries. With two separate IMRS cluster locations and higher bandwidth and data processing capacity, the risk of the Internet going down because of a cyberattack will be significantly reduced. Increased capacity lessens the impact of attacks," the firm added.

Göran Marby, ICANN President and CEO said that adding the clusters in Africa is a key step to stimulating Internet access and to strengthening the Internet stability of the entire continent.

"Extending our infrastructure in Africa is in line with ICANN's mission to ensure that the Internet remains secure, stable, and resilient across the world," said

Joseph Mucheru, E.G.H, Cabinet Secretary in the Kenyan Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, lauded the investment as a positive development both in line with the African Digital Transformation Strategy (2020-2030) and more specifically with Kenya's Digital Economy Blueprint

" We, therefore, thank ICANN for their confidence in choosing Kenya one more time as one of the hosts of this important infrastructure that would serve not only Kenya but the rest of Africa and the world. Implementation of this initiative will be of immense importance in accelerating the digital transformation agenda in Kenya."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X