Kenya: Presidential Ticket, Nothing Less - Kalonzo's Irreducible Minimum for Azimio

1 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has tabled a 2017 agreement with Orange Party's Raila Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of the 2017 he separately negotiated away from the National Super Alliance.

It was not immediately clear whether partners were in favour of Musyoka's demands.

