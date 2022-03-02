Tanzania: WB to Support Improvement of Judicial Buildings

Nyasa — THE government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Bank (WB) to continue supporting the Judiciary to execute the second phase of the improvement of its building infrastructure.

In the agreement the Judiciary is expected to build nine more Integrated Justice Centres (IJCs) in regions that do not have High Court buildings along with 60 Primary Courts, a move aimed at drawing justice services closer to the people within the country.

The Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof Ibrahim Juma, disclosed this during a meeting with the Nyasa District Court staff as part of his tour in Ruvuma Region to inspect infrastructure improvement projects carried out by the Judiciary in the past five years.

Prof Juma observed that the agreement between the government and WB is currently at an advanced stage, noting that the improvement will help to eradicate various challenges facing the Judiciary, including building infrastructures.

"I commend the government for releasing funds which have made possible for major improvements and reforms in the judicial system in the past five years," said Prof Juma.

He called upon the court officials in the district to work diligently and observe all job ethics during trials and judgment of the cases to overcome complaints which can be avoided.

The CJ applauded the court officials for successfully disposing 88 per cent of the cases between January and December 2021 considering the fact that the District possesses only a single Magistrate.

Similarly, the Primary Court has managed to handle by 97 per cent the cases which had been filed during the same period.

"You are doing a commendable job...prepare yourselves for the reforms and use of new technologies in day to day work," noted the CJ adding that the Judiciary was facing a shortage of about 600,000 staff but ICT use will to a large extent help relieve the gap.

He urged the officials to develop themselves career wise so as to go hand in hand with existing changes and demand.

In another development, Prof Juma revealed that starting June this year the government aims to build more court buildings in the various districts including Nyasa to ease justice delivery for the attendants and people.

Songea Zone Court Executive Officer, Mr Geofrey Mashafi, indicated that since 2017 Nyasa District Council has allocated a plot with 16,920 square metres which is big enough to cater for the construction of a district court.

According to him, the Nyasa District Court hosts its activities in a hired building which was not in a good condition, calling upon the CJ to give priority to the issue of constructing a district court.