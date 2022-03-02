Nigeria: Civil Society Group Wades Into Tinubu, Aregbesola Face-Off, Seeks Reconciliation

A group, League of South West Civil Societies (LSWCS), has waded into the face-off between Senator Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, saying reconciliation was imperative, because such intra-party wrangling could adversely affect the region negatively.

The group, in a statement in Lagos yesterday and signed by Messrs Taiwo Adeleye, Samson Adekoya, Wale Arogundade, Samuel Ogunsona and David Ajetunmobi on behalf of 17 groups including the Agbekoya and the Oodua Hunters Union, stated that the two personalities were very important to the Southwest geo political zone and the country, hence,they could not afford to fold their hands while things go wrong.

According the group, such wrangling in 1964 between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his deputy, Chief Ladoke Akintola and in old Ondo State between Chief Adekunle Ajasin and Chief Akin Omoboriowo, led to riots, arson and killings, which had far-reaching impact on the region and Nigeria.

"We do not belong to the school that thinks the crisis must linger. It is an ill-wind that blows no one any good. It is a dispute that can set the entire Southwest on the path to internal combustion.

"We, the civil society, grassroots organisations and community based groups across Yoruba territories will set up a committee that will explore the potentials of reconciling the two personalities, bearing in mind that the disagreement is also on certain principles upheld for decades by Comrade Rauf Aregbesola. We shall be briefing the people and the press on the outcome," the group said.

While insisting that there was no dispute that could not be resolved, they said, "Our position is that the attacks on Aregbesola are unnecessary and must stop," even as they traced the crisis between them to problems with Governor Gboyega Oyetola, whom they said was reversing all decisions taken during the Aregbesola years in order to destroy the legacy of the former Osun State Governor.

It also noted that Aregbesola and Tinubu had come a long way, and it was wrong for some to be alluding to the fact that, one made the order, adding that the two of them had been proud of each other.

The group, therefore, warned those who believe they could benefit from the crisis by fuelling the dispute to desist from such act,,just as it condemned the attack on Aregbesola.

