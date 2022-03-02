Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Construction Workers, Burn Vehicles in Niger Communities

Armed bandits went on rampage again in Niger State Communities abducting two construction workers and many others and burnt down vehicles.

The bandits also in the early hours of Tuesday blocked the ever-busy Suleja -Minna road causing confusion among motorists.

The two construction workers were abducted from their camp located along the Lambata- Izom road around 4.30pm on Monday when the gunmen raided the facility.

The nationalities of those kidnapped were not known before press time but it was said that the gunmen tied the hands of other construction workers at their backs before beating them mercilessly after which they escaped with the two.

It was gathered that there was shooting into the air by the bandits as they escaped from the area of operation thereby sending fears into motorists on the highway not far from the camp.

Also on Monday it was gathered that unknown gunmen stormed the Saho- rami market in the Mashegu Local Government Area killing two traders and burning some vehicles.

The gunmen who were said to be over 50 rode on motorcycles and carried sophisticated weapons with which they terrorised the marketers. Some of the traders were said to have been kidnapped.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun in a statement also confirmed the invasion of Dajigbe village in the Gurara local government of the state where some villagers were abducted.

Abiodun said: "Upon the receipt of this information, the Command mobilised a team of Police operatives, Military personnel from Zuma barracks, Suleja and vigilante members to the area.

"The hoodlums were vehemently engaged in a gun battle, and on the process, two bandits were neutralised and four motorcycles were recovered from the bandits, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries. Due to the gun battle, there was temporary motorists stoppage along Suleja-Minna road, but normalcy was later restored for free flow of traffic".