Kenya Urban Roads Authority to Close Kangundo Road Section on Eastern Bypass for 2 Months

Nairobi — The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has issued a road closure notice for the Eastern Bypass at the Kangundo Road junction overpass to allow room for the construction of a bridge.

KURA said the section of the road will be closed for two months from March 3 to May 3 2022.

"This is due to the ongoing expansion and dualling of the Eastern Bypass," KURA said on Tuesday.

KURA stated that motorists heading to Embakasi will be diverted to the slip road below the overpass.

The road construction authority urged motorists and pedestrians to be careful when approaching the section and strictly follow diversions as guided by the traffic signs and the traffic marshals on site.

"We request the public to be patient as we work to improve road safety and enhance urban mobility," KURA stated.

The notice comes at a time when several major road projects are ongoing within the city including the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

The mandate of KURA as defined in the Kenya Roads Act, 2007 is the management, development, rehabilitation and maintenance of National Urban Trunk Roads.