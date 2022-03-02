Tanzania: Tanesco-Masdar Strike Agreement to Boost Power Generation

THE Tanzania Electricity Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) has signed an agreement with the global energy investment company -MASDAR Based in Abudhabi, to support the development of various power generation projects in the country.

The agreement, signed at the Business and Investment Forum held alongside the Dubai Expo 2020, was witnessed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the weekend.

Elaborating on the agreement, TANESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maharage Chande said the agreement is aimed at enabling the company to increase the capacity of the power generation by approximately 2000 megawatts through various projects.

"The objective is to enable sustainable economic development and make Tanzania the first country in the East Africa region partnering with this company," Mr Chande said.

The implementation of the agreement will also make TANESCO the only power utility in the country to make significant strides in achieving its goal of using various sources of electricity that will increase electricity generation on the national grid to meet the high demand for energy without causing greenhouse gas emissions which are harmful to humans.

MASDAR is a large company engaged in investment activities in the energy sector that uses advanced technology to increase the production of various energy sources to stimulate development and create a friendly environment for the use of technology in power generation without affecting climate change.

Projects that will benefit from the implementation of the agreement include those that will come from solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower sources.

Dubai - the World Expo Dubai 2020 has dedicated February 27th 2022 as the day for Tanzania to promote its products and opportunities, whereby President Samia Suluhu Hassan graced the occasion.